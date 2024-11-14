Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.96 and last traded at $99.29, with a volume of 18893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.76.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.6378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.37.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.