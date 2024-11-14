Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.