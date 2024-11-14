CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CFO Sells $1,210,000.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CFO David Garfinkle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,977.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Garfinkle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, David Garfinkle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $340,000.00.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,937,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,739,000 after acquiring an additional 186,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,481,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,031,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 530,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

