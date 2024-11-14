Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $845.1 million-$845.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.4 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.71. 517,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,266. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $83.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

