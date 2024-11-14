Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $845.1 million-$845.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.4 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRL
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.