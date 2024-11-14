Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the October 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

CRARY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 237,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,819. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.