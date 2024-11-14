CRH (NYSE:CRH) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRH. Barclays started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.55.

Get CRH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Cuts Dividend

Shares of CRH opened at $99.18 on Monday. CRH has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $102.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.52.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in CRH by 1,973.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 186,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after buying an additional 177,411 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 325.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in CRH by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.