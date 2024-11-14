Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX opened at $58.92 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRNX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $159,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,609.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $53,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,664. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $159,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,609.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,929. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

