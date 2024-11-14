Curi RMB Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $66.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

