Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 927 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Curi RMB Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Chubb by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 163.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 174,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,169 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 353,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $1,973,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $283.46 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.26 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.67.

Insider Activity

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

