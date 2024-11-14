Curi RMB Capital LLC Trims Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up approximately 1.0% of Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $45,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 8.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 24.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $2,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Price Performance
STERIS stock opened at $222.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $248.24.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.
STERIS Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
