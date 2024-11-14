Curtis Linn Doman Sells 62,815 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Linn Doman sold 62,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $3,062,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,045. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Linn Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Curtis Linn Doman sold 3,584 shares of PROG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $172,103.68.

PROG Trading Up 1.2 %

PRG opened at $48.84 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

PROG Announces Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in PROG by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 260,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 118,698 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 35.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,794,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

