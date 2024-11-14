CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 10,697 Shares

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 10,697 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.82 per share, with a total value of $768,258.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,003.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVR Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

UAN stock opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23. CVR Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVR Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth $293,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.