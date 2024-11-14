CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Releases Earnings Results

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 258.79% and a negative net margin of 751.90%.
CXApp Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of CXAI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 156,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. CXApp has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.07.
CXApp Company Profile
