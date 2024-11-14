CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Releases Earnings Results

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 258.79% and a negative net margin of 751.90%.

CXApp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CXAI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 156,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. CXApp has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

