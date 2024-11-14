Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36, Zacks reports. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 953,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $845,595.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.