DCC plc Plans Dividend of $0.42 (OTCMKTS:DCCPY)

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4216 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of DCCPY stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. DCC has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

