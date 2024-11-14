DCC plc Plans Dividend of $0.42 (OTCMKTS:DCCPY)

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4216 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
DCC Stock Performance
Shares of DCCPY stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. DCC has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.
About DCC
