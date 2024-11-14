DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, an increase of 605.3% from the October 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DeNA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNACF remained flat at $12.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. DeNA has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $12.65.
DeNA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DeNA
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.