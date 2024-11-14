DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading 5.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.48 and last traded at $74.43. Approximately 1,799,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,900,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,782,000 after buying an additional 6,544,102 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in DexCom by 44.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 876,739 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DexCom by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 665,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,471,000 after purchasing an additional 435,401 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2,083.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 387,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 369,587 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,538,000 after purchasing an additional 353,019 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

