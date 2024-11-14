DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

