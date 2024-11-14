DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Given New $3.50 Price Target at B. Riley

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Monday.

DHI Group Trading Down 8.5 %

DHI Group stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.95%. Research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

