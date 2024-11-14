DiamondPeak (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) Trading Down 13.7% – Should You Sell?

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 65,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 49,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.
DiamondPeak Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.
About DiamondPeak
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
