Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives $45.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $779.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.84. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $69,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,251,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 757,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 132,929 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

