Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,136,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $107,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.78. 438,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,044. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.