Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DHCNL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. 2,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,966. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69.

