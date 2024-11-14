Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 36,527 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 654,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,527 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $33,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.96. 1,035,570 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

