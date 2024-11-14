Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $722,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 523,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after buying an additional 117,604 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.87. 74,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1594 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).