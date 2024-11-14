Diversified Portfolios Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,258,000 after buying an additional 439,155 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,665. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

