Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,997 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.37. 180,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,383. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

