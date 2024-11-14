Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Donald Meij Sells 25,000 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) insider Donald Meij sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$30.07 ($19.78), for a total transaction of A$751,675.00 ($494,523.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.504 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous Final dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s payout ratio is 102.91%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

