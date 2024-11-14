Douglas R. Gulling Sells 4,000 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,539.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

West Bancorporation Trading Down 0.2 %

West Bancorporation stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTBA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $267,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

