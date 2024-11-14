Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $408.00 at UBS Group

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $355.00 to $408.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

DUOL stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.72. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $330.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 173.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $4,117,609.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,294.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $15,802,382. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Duolingo by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

