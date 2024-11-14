Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.12 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $876,282.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a negative net margin of 8.29%.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.