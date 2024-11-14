Dyne Therapeutics’ (DYN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 23,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $836,769.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,698.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,320. This trade represents a -100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kersten sold 23,671 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $836,769.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,698.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,026,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,734 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

