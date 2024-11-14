EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.98. 965,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,765,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EchoStar

EchoStar Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 263.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 167,325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 10.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.