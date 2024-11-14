Edelcoin Price Hits $0.90 on Exchanges (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Edelcoin token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Edelcoin has a market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $1.27 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90,810.47 or 1.00052859 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90,743.68 or 0.99979270 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Edelcoin

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,648,126,976 tokens. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 21,592,038.04 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 0.9044852 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,535,988.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edelcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.