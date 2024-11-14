Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 915.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 164,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $66.52 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EW

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,438 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.