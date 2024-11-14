Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 62.95%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

