Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

LLY stock opened at $811.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $891.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $561.65 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

