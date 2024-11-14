Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5275 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 68 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.90. The stock had a trading volume of 208,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $87.17 and a 1 year high of $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric
Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric
In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Occidental Petroleum Hits New Low: Will Buffett Take the Bait?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Top 3 R&D-Driven Stocks Showing Strong Profit and Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.