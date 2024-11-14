Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5275 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 68 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.90. The stock had a trading volume of 208,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $87.17 and a 1 year high of $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

