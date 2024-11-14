Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $43 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $42,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

VDC stock opened at $215.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $222.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.57.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

