Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,560 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 25.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $309.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.26 and a 200-day moving average of $275.17. The company has a market cap of $564.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $245.34 and a one year high of $312.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

Read Our Latest Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.