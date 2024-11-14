Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 728.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,468,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,704,000 after purchasing an additional 236,145 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $53.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

