Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after buying an additional 432,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.91 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average of $167.05. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

