Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,504 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 394,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWD opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.