Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Position Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,024 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.23% of Ennis worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Performance

EBF opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $25.75.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

