Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Short Interest Down 68.2% in October

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the October 15th total of 295,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 761,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Entero Therapeutics Stock Down 17.2 %

ENTO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 566,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,304. Entero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported ($3.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entero Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Entero Therapeutics Company Profile

Entero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted and orally delivered therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. The company's pipeline candidates include latiglutenase, a targeted oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease designed to breakdown gluten into non-immunogenic peptides, currently under Phase 2 studies; and capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist under Phase 1 studies for the treatment of gastroparesis.

