Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

