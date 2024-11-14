EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue $0.29 Nov 24 Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a nov 24 dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 16th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 127.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EPR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 525,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,901. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPR

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.