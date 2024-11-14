Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BW FY2025 Earnings

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.73. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,469,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

