Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Truist Financial

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

ELS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

