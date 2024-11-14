Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Update

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Performance
Shares of Erayak Power Solution Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 10,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.78.
Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile
