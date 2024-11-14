Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Update

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Performance

Shares of Erayak Power Solution Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 10,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

